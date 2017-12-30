DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Crow Wing County Highway Department Looks Back On 2017

Sarah Winkelmann
Dec. 29 2017
Leave a Comment

It was a pretty standard year for construction on Crow Wing County roads with just a little larger of a budget.

“This is our first full year with the local option sales tax,” said Crow Wing County engineer Tim Brayk. “The revenue from that has allowed us to do a number more projects than we have, so we are on an uptick with construction projects.”

It was a busy year for the Crow Wing County Highway Department as they paved nearly 48 miles of road costing $11.5 million. In addition, 20 miles of seal coating was put in place throughout the county.

“It’s just a really thin layer of rock that’s held together with a glue so to speak and it really helps a little bit on the ride and to keep the road free of water that infiltrates,” Bray said.

The largest chunk of 120 miles was under construction for smaller surface maintenance and crack sealing.

“In general, the construction season went about as good as it can go,” Bray said.

The only challenge they faced was having lots and lots of rain.

“We got a lot of calls about beavers and water in places where it hadn’t been in 40 or 50 years,” Bray said.

And now, with the snow plowing season underway since October, the county is on track to see a similar snow removal cost to last season’s.

“We spent $1.2 million on snow removal, which is a pretty significant number, but that equals about $46 per household in Crow Wing County and we have about 26,000 households and we feel that is a really good value,” Bray said.

So far in the 2017-2018 snow season, the cost per Crow Wing County household is currently at $14.

“We’ve had a lot of what we call nuisance snows – nothing really significant, probably three inches in the maximum, but those are a little bit tougher to deal with,” Bray said.

But overall, the department is pleased with 2017 and ready to tackle the many projects for 2018.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

In Focus: MacRostie Art Center Offering Unique Classes For 2018

Pine River Man Arrested For Stealing Packages And Mail

Minnesota Minimum Wage Going Up In 2018

City Of Bemidji Reminds Residents To Shovel Sidewalks

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

G Winkler said

Dayton acts like this is a God-send but it really only comes down to $6/week for... Read More

Collette Turcotte said

JP is a wonderful man full of caring and belief... thank you for sharing...... Read More

Michael Sather said

Thank you Miss Moore fpr your reporting on the homeless shelter. :)... Read More

Marit Howard said

JP has been a family friend my entire life and he is an inspiration to all. Than... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji’s “Community Table” Looking For Volunteers Year Round

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to help the community, one group in Bemidji is always in need of volunteers. Community Table
Posted on Dec. 30 2017

Latest Stories

Bemidji's "Community Table" Looking For Volunteers Year Round

Posted on Dec. 30 2017

In Focus: MacRostie Art Center Offering Unique Classes For 2018

Posted on Dec. 30 2017

Annual Mitten Tree in Bemidji Collects Record Number Of Items

Posted on Dec. 29 2017

Pine River Man Arrested For Stealing Packages And Mail

Posted on Dec. 29 2017

Firefighters Sustain Minor Injuries Battling Park Rapids House Fire

Posted on Dec. 29 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.