Crow Wing County Highway Department Back In Snowplow Season

Winter has finally arrived in the Brainerd Lakes Area.

While the winter just started in late November for the Brainerd faithful, dropping from a high of 51 to 35 degrees between the 19th and 20th, the Crow Wing County Highway Department has been prepared for the inevitable climate change since early October.

Every snowfall is different with some resulting in the Department’s snowplow drivers spending over 16 hours tending to the 640 miles of roadway within Crow Wing County, which is why it’s crucial to have all their T’s crossed and I’s dotted.

And while snowplowing is the name of the game for the Highway Department, another troublesome obstacle for the County’s snowplow drivers and patrons is ice buildup.

Life doesn’t wait up for anything, including inclement weather, and Crow Wing County’s snowplowers understand that its residents have places to be.

However those behind the machinery still urge patrons to give drivers ample room to do their jobs to the best of their capabilities.

Crow wing county residents can keep tabs on the county’s snowplow schedule via the Where’s My Snowplow app.