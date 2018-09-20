Crow Wing County Helps Businesses Recycle Their Electronics

With new computers and new technology coming out every year, sometimes people and businesses do not know what to do with their old equipment. Today at the Crow Wing County Landfill, businesses were able to properly dispose of their old equipment.

For just 30 cents a pound, businesses could drop off anything from computers to motor generators at the Crow Wing County Landfill. This is the second electronics collection event for businesses this year, and the landfill gets about 20 tons of electronics at each event. All the electronics will be shipped to Onalaska, Wisconsin where they will be sorted and recycled.

Businesses can only drop off their electronics on the specified days, but households can recycle their electronics for just $5 whenever the landfill is open.