Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Helping Businesses with Electronics Disposal

Lakeland News — Sep. 7 2020

The Crow Wing County Land Services department in Brainerd is working with area businesses to recycle their old, no-longer-used electronics at the Crow Wing County Landfill site.

On September 16th, establishments will be able to dispose of any electronics after their items are weighed. Due to the pandemic, business owners are asked to stay in their vehicles and have all of their items in their trunk or trailer.

The cost to dispose items is 30 cents per pound and is due the day of the event. Any business that would like to participate can contact the Solid Waste office at 218-824-1290.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

