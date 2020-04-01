Crow Wing County Has First Confirmed Coronavirus Case

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed the first official case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Crow Wing County.

MDH informed the county of the confirmed case late last night and said that the resident is a man in his 20’s and it doesn’t appear to be travel related. The individual is isolated at home with homecontacts.

This new case is the first resident of Crow Wing County with a confirmed COVID-19 test.

The previous case related to Crow Wing County appeared on Monday, when a man from another county traveled to Brainerd temporarily.

It was not confirmed whether or not the cases were at all related.

