Crow Wing County Government Buildings Reopen to the Public

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The decision to reopen county buildings came before Gov. Walz followed the CDC’s new recommendation on fully vaccinated people. It was another step in the right direction for residents of Crow Wing County as buildings like the historic courthouse and Community Services building reopened on Monday.

“A return to normal, isn’t that something that we’ve all been trying to get to for so very long?” said Crow Wing County Administrator Tim Houle. “So I can tell you that we’re really looking forward to it.”

Each county building will also return to the hours they had before the start of the pandemic.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today