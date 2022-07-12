Crow Wing County Going for Federal Disaster Declaration Due to Storm Damage

Click to print (Opens in new window)

What was once a small, local emergency for Crow Wing County has now turned into a situation needing federal attention as storm damage reports keep coming in.

On May 29th and 30th, the county experienced some severe weather that led to property damage all across the county. Then beginning June 20th and going through the 24th, another severe system pushed through, adding to the damage done.

During the June 20th storms, the county declared a local emergency, which allows the county to be reimbursed up to 75% in damage costs from the state. In order to declare a local emergency, there must be over over $135,000 in damages.

But after reports continued to come in, the local disaster declaration grew all the way past the state level into a federal disaster declaration.

A survey has been put in place for the month of July for home owners that were affected by having over 40% of their property damaged. Since the storms came through, cleanup and repairs are only just beginning, with a lot more work to be done.

If your property has been damaged by the storms, you have until July 31st to fill out a damage report survey here.

