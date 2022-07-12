Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Going for Federal Disaster Declaration Due to Storm Damage

Ryan BowlerJul. 11 2022

What was once a small, local emergency for Crow Wing County has now turned into a situation needing federal attention as storm damage reports keep coming in.

On May 29th and 30th, the county experienced some severe weather that led to property damage all across the county. Then beginning June 20th and going through the 24th, another severe system pushed through, adding to the damage done.

During the June 20th storms, the county declared a local emergency, which allows the county to be reimbursed up to 75% in damage costs from the state. In order to declare a local emergency, there must be over over $135,000 in damages.

But after reports continued to come in, the local disaster declaration grew all the way past the state level into a federal disaster declaration.

A survey has been put in place for the month of July for home owners that were affected by having over 40% of their property damaged. Since the storms came through, cleanup and repairs are only just beginning, with a lot more work to be done.

If your property has been damaged by the storms, you have until July 31st to fill out a damage report survey here.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

Related Posts

Two-Vehicle Crash Near Pequot Lakes Results in One Death

Deer River Still Recovering from Memorial Day Tornado

Arrest Made in Connection to 2021 Cass Lake Homicide Case

City of Randall Recovering As Flood Waters Recede

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.