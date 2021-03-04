Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Gives Updates on COVID-19 and Vaccines

Nick UrsiniMar. 3 2021

On a Zoom call hosted by Cuyuna Area Connections, Crow Wing County Public Health Supervisor Michelle Moritz led with updated COVID-19 numbers in the county, who is eligible to get vaccinated, and when the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered in the county.

“It is going to be available in our community very, very soon,” said Moritz. “My staff is in training right now for the Johnson & Johnson product.”

According to Moritz, as of March 3, there have been 5,212 confirmed COVID-19 cases along with 82 deaths in Crow Wing County.

