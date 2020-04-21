Crow Wing County Gives Tips To Help Reduce Pandemic Anxiety

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing County Officials released their fourth set of tips to help the people of their area reduce Coronavirus-related anxiety. They are as followed:

Spend time in nature while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Reflect on your reactions. Many who have experienced trauma may be triggered by feelings of powerlessness. Understanding what you are feeling can help you consider how you want to respond to the triggers.

Practice meditation, yoga, or other mind-body techniques. Find apps or online videos to help.

You can find more of their tips here: https://www.virusanxiety.com/take-care

