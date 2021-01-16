Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Gets Chance to Utilize Snowplow Tracking App

Lakeland News — Jan. 15 2021

The first snowfall of the new year in the Brainerd Lakes area has come and gone, and Crow Wing County finally got a chance to utilize its snowplow tracking app.

Back in early December, the county announced the computer-based app “Where’s My Snowplow?” to help residents in the county track and see where snowplows have been. After developments on the app were not where the county wanted them to be, they have continued listening to feedback from the public and working on further developments.

The app can be accessed anytime here.

