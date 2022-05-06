Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Finalizing Plans on Using ARPA Relief Funds

Lakeland News — May. 5 2022

Earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, Crow Wing County was a recipient of funding from the U.S. Treasury as part of the American Rescue Plan act. Now that COVID concerns have lessened, the county is finalizing what those relief funds should be used for and is for the first time putting them to use.

The Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners has approved the use of ARPA funds for a grouping of broadband projects in the Bay Lake and Baxter areas. These projects include renovations and the creation of roadways and trails for a combined cost of about $800,000.

“Crow Wing Country’s allocation is over $12 million,” said County Administrator Tim Houle. “We have to spend that, or encumber it by no later than 12/31 of 2024. We can spend that by 12/21 of 2026. Otherwise, it needs to be returned to the U.S. Treasury.”

The county board also stated that there are plans in place to utilize the rest of the ARPA funds before 2024 that are being kept private until a community vote can be finalized on where those relief funds should be spent.

