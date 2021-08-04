Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Fair Opens with Military Day

Nick UrsiniAug. 3 2021

For the first time since 2019, residents and visitors flocked the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds to kick off the five-day celebration.

Each day of the 148th Crow Wing County Fair features a dedicated theme. Tuesday’s theme was Military Day, which included a mile marker dedication ceremony to the late Walt Straka, Minnesota’s last survivor of the Bataan Death March, and the 194th Regiment.

The Crow Wing County Fair is open from 10 AM to 10 PM until Saturday the 7th.

By — Nick Ursini

