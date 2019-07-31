Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Crow Wing County Fair Kicks Off With New Beer Garden, No Smoking Rule

Jul. 30 2019

Today marks the kickoff of a long-standing tradition in the Brainerd Lakes Area, the Crow Wing County Fair. The fair goes through the weekend and this year, there are a couple of new features that fair goers have to look forward to.

“There’s so many things. I mean it’s almost overwhelming. Every year gets a little bit bigger,” said Crow Wing County Fair manager Gary Doucette.

The Crow Wing County Fair is held every year during the last week in July and features a multitude of animals, art exhibits, entertainment, and of course, fair food.

“We’ve got the number one voted food truck in the state of Minnesota. That’s here. We’ve got the Elks Building. We have the Eagles Building. We’ve got Adult and Teen Challenge,” said Doucette. “It’s truly a family setting.”

New this year are two beer gardens. One is located by the Grandstand and the other is located by the Mills Free Stage. There is also a new rule in place that permits smoking only in designated areas.

“As we went with the non-smoking, there are two smoking areas that people can go if they want to have a cigarette. One is over by the Administration Building and the other one is over by the Grandstand,” explained Doucette.

Fair goer Clair and her family have been showcasing their chickens at the fair for the last two years and her favorite part of the fair is seeing the animals.

“We raise chickens and my mom and dad wanted to learn more about chickens,” said Clair. “It’s really fun to see the different animals.”

Though seeing the animals is a highlight for some, the food is what many people come for.

“We are hitting everyone of them,” said fair goer Deann Goddard. “The favorites are cheese curds and corndogs. The originals.”

For a full schedule of fair events, visit crowwingcountyfair.com.

Rachel Johnson

Contact the Author

Rachel Johnson — racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Northwoods Adventure: Brainerd Zip Line Tour Provides An Alternative Option For Summer Outdoor Activities

Legion Baseball Sub-State Brackets Released

CBD Store Expected To Open Soon In Brainerd

Local Authors Celebrate Completion Of New Children’s Book “Sissy Goes Tiny”

Latest Story

Sanford Bemidji Will Host Sports Physical Blitz

Sanford Bemidji Orthopedics & Sports Medicine will hold a sports physical blitz on August 8 and 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The sports physical
Posted on Jul. 30 2019

Latest Stories

Sanford Bemidji Will Host Sports Physical Blitz

Posted on Jul. 30 2019

Minnesota Hands-Free Law Reminders

Posted on Jul. 30 2019

Morrison County Sheriff's Office Updates Public On Sexual Assault Case

Posted on Jul. 30 2019

Essentia Health And Brainerd Public Schools Foundations Awarded $100,000 Mental Health Initiative Grant

Posted on Jul. 30 2019

Chris Swenson Tops Matthew Gregg in Beaver Battle to Win 2019 Birchmont Men's Title

Posted on Jul. 30 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.