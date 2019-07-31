Crow Wing County Fair Kicks Off With New Beer Garden, No Smoking Rule

Today marks the kickoff of a long-standing tradition in the Brainerd Lakes Area, the Crow Wing County Fair. The fair goes through the weekend and this year, there are a couple of new features that fair goers have to look forward to.

“There’s so many things. I mean it’s almost overwhelming. Every year gets a little bit bigger,” said Crow Wing County Fair manager Gary Doucette.

The Crow Wing County Fair is held every year during the last week in July and features a multitude of animals, art exhibits, entertainment, and of course, fair food.

“We’ve got the number one voted food truck in the state of Minnesota. That’s here. We’ve got the Elks Building. We have the Eagles Building. We’ve got Adult and Teen Challenge,” said Doucette. “It’s truly a family setting.”

New this year are two beer gardens. One is located by the Grandstand and the other is located by the Mills Free Stage. There is also a new rule in place that permits smoking only in designated areas.

“As we went with the non-smoking, there are two smoking areas that people can go if they want to have a cigarette. One is over by the Administration Building and the other one is over by the Grandstand,” explained Doucette.

Fair goer Clair and her family have been showcasing their chickens at the fair for the last two years and her favorite part of the fair is seeing the animals.

“We raise chickens and my mom and dad wanted to learn more about chickens,” said Clair. “It’s really fun to see the different animals.”

Though seeing the animals is a highlight for some, the food is what many people come for.

“We are hitting everyone of them,” said fair goer Deann Goddard. “The favorites are cheese curds and corndogs. The originals.”

For a full schedule of fair events, visit crowwingcountyfair.com.