Crow Wing County Faces Child Care Shortage

During the first in-person Baxter City Council meeting in 14 months, one of the first topics during the metting was a child care study that showed a shortage of child care in Crow Wing County.

“One of the biggest issues that we face in Crow Wing County is a very, very large shortage of child care,” said Tyler Glynn, Executive Director of the Brainerd Lakes Area Economic Development Corporation. “And it is an issue that is throughout the state but it is very prevalent here in Crow Wing County.”

While relaying the information to the city council, Glynn said the study revealed the area lost 30-35 in-home day care facilities.

“We are also working with the YMCA in addressing some of the shortages,” said Glynn. “We have 4-500 open slots here in Crow Wing County as of today that are without child care. It’s a very large need in our community.”

The Brainerd School District announced Monday that the community education child care program “Fun and Friends” has been awarded a grant from the Initiative Foundation that will be used to recruit more staff to address the shortage of child care spots.

Anyone interested in applying to be a child care assistant can visit isd181.org/employment.

