Crow Wing County Extend’s Local Emergency Declaration

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The full Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners extended the local emergency declaration at their County Board meeting this morning, March 24th.

County Board Chairman, Paul Koering, issued a declaration of a Local Emergency effective March 21st in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By law, County Board Chairs can declare a local emergency for up to three days, at which time a majority of the full County Board must agree to extend such local emergency or allow it to expire.

The board unanimously voted to extend the declaration for 30 days to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Crow Wing County.

A declaration of a local emergency invokes necessary parts of the county’s

emergency response and recovery plan to authorize aid and assistance under those plans.

This allows the County to act quickly without compliance with time-consuming procedures and formalities prescribed by law pertaining to: the performance of public work, entering into contracts, incurring of obligations, employment of temporary workers, rental of equipment, purchase of supplies and materials, and the appropriation and expenditure of public funds to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the citizens of Crow Wing County.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today