Crow Wing County Extends Half-Cent Sales Tax Through 2040

The half-cent sales tax used to fund road improvement projects in Crow Wing County has been extended after the county board unanimously approved extension after a record-setting 2020.

When County Engineer Tim Bray proposed the extension to the board, he brought up the impact it’s had since it was first put into place in 2015.

$7.4 million in sales tax revenue was collected in 2020, which was a 6.5% increase over 2019.

