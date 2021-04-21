Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Extends Half-Cent Sales Tax Through 2040

Nick UrsiniApr. 20 2021

The half-cent sales tax used to fund road improvement projects in Crow Wing County has been extended after the county board unanimously approved extension after a record-setting 2020.

When County Engineer Tim Bray proposed the extension to the board, he brought up the impact it’s had since it was first put into place in 2015.

$7.4 million in sales tax revenue was collected in 2020, which was a 6.5% increase over 2019.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nick Ursini

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Nearly $326,000 From Timber Sales in Crow Wing County Going to Schools

Crow Wing County Passes Highway Maintenance Plan Through 2024

National Crime Victims’ Rights Week Starts Next Monday

Brainerd Stabbing Happened During Drug Exchange

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.