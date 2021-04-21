Crow Wing County Extends Half-Cent Sales Tax Through 2040
The half-cent sales tax used to fund road improvement projects in Crow Wing County has been extended after the county board unanimously approved extension after a record-setting 2020.
When County Engineer Tim Bray proposed the extension to the board, he brought up the impact it’s had since it was first put into place in 2015.
$7.4 million in sales tax revenue was collected in 2020, which was a 6.5% increase over 2019.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.