Crow Wing County Encourages Residents to “Pick A Mile” and Clean Up Roads

With the weather finally starting to break, Crow Wing County believes this is the prime time to clean up the roads with their special version of the Adopt a Highway program.

The Crow Wing County Highway Department is starting the second year of their Pick A Mile Program. The program was first introduced in June 2021 for residents to pick a mile of county roads to assist in roadside cleanup.

They determined that having an Adopt a Highway program wasn’t cost effective in terms of having to make signs with patrons’ names for every section of road that was cleaned up. Instead of a sign, residents are encouraged to send in pictures of their group’s efforts during roadside cleanup. Prizes will be awarded to those that find and photograph the most unusual item during cleanup.

Volunteers will be provided garbage bags, reflective vests, and safety training material. Garbage bags will be picked up by the highway department and brought to the landfill free of charge.

There are approximately 600 miles of road to choose from, which means 1,200 miles of ditches on either side. That’s a lot of road to clean up, but Crow Wing County believes the program brings a sense of pride and ownership to county residents who want to take part in keeping their community clean.

You or your organization can sign up and pick your miles to clean up on the Crow Wing County Highway Department website.

