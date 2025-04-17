Crow Wing County Earns Financial Reporting Awards for 11th Straight Year

For the 11th consecutive year, Crow Wing County has been awarded the Certificate Of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting and the Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Financial Reporting.

A press release from Crow Wing County says the Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of government and financial reporting and represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management. The recognition cites the county for demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate users to read the report.

“It means a great deal to me,” said Crow Wing County Senior Business and Financial Analyst Korie Wiggins. “I spend a lot of time and I put a lot of work into drafting the financial statements, and this award is just a testament to the work that I do and even overall, the finance department is doing. It’s important that we report the financials accurately and it also provides transparency that, I think, the Crow Wing County residents deserve.”

Crow Wing County is one of only 17 counties in Minnesota to have earned the award. The county’s financial statements can be found here.