Crow Wing County Early Voting Begins for November General Election

Brad Hamilton — Sep. 22 2020

Early voting has begun at the Historic Crow Wing County Courthouse for the upcoming general election, according to officials from Crow Wing County.

Residents can vote early by absentee ballot in person at the Elections Office on the second floor of the Historic Courthouse. You can also request an application to be sent to your home by mail by reaching Crow Wing County Elections at 218-824-1051 or www.crowwing.us.

“Crow Wing County voters have a history of being civically engaged, and early voting is a great way for residents to stay involved in the election process. During the time of COVID, it also
allows residents have the opportunity to cast their ballot on their own timeframe which provides flexibility and assurance,” stated Administrative Services Director, Deborah Erickson.

In person voting hours are: 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM Monday – Friday. Extended hours will be Thursdays, October 22nd and 29th from 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM and Saturdays October 24th and 31st from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Some polling locations have changed since the last election. You can find your polling location along with a list of candidates and a sample ballot for your precinct on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website at https://pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us/

