Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Crow Wing County Drug Court Hosts Hog Roast Fundraiser

Anthony Scott
Jun. 25 2018
Leave a Comment

“If you feed them they will come,” Jill Mckenzie, Crow Wing County Drug Court Coordinator, said.

That was the idea behind the 2nd annual hog roast to support Crow Wing County’s Drug Court, a program that has helped over 100 residents overcome addiction.

However, the court does not accept people with violent crime charges or first-degree offenses.

“We do have some that have been to prison in the past for their drug offenses,” Kaye Wilson, Drug Court Probation Agent, said. “We try and help them stay in the community, and maybe learn a different way of life.”

It’s a twenty-two-month program that helps people not only get sober, but stay sober.

“For the first time in my life, like even in my other recoveries, they’ve gone the extra mile to make sure not just that I’m sober, but all the areas of my life have changed,” Kristina Abear a Drug Court Participant said. “I feel good about who I am today. It’s definitely a better alternative than going to jail or prison, and coming back out and having to do it all on your own.”

For six dollars people can come and get a pulled pork sandwich, their choice between either coleslaw or potato salad, and then cookies, chips, and a drink, all to support the drug court.

The money from the fundraiser is used to put on events for the drug court participants.

“We get to go on sober events, where it’s just so much fun, 100 percent sober, and we have a ball,” Rebecca Tadych a Drug Court Graduate said.

The program has profound effects with the participants family as well.

“This is important because it doesn’t just affect the offender themself, it affects their whole family,” Wilson said. “It’s watching the kids change as their parents get clean and sober, it’s how it affects so many members of the community. It’s amazing to see the lives that are touched by this.”

Drug court research reflects that for every $1.00 spent on drug courts there is a savings of $10.00 due to reduced jail time, but the participants of drug court have to be willing to change.

“You learn how to be real, and they don’t give up on you, unless you choose to give up on yourself,” Tadych said. “That’s what I have found with participants, who have and hadn’t made it in the program. They won’t give up on you unless you give up on yourself.”

Drug Court is more than just a “get sober” program as it has been changing people’s lives for over ten years.

“If you picture dropping a pebble in the water, and how that spreads out, that is what our program does,” Mckenzie said. “We just don’t move them through the program, they are improving their life.”

The crow wing county drug court has changed the lives of one hundred people since 2006. For more information visit https://crowwing.us/761/Drug-Court-Program-Its-Phases.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Highway 27 Segment at County Road 47, East of Lastrup, Closes June 25

Crime Mapping Now Available In Crow Wing County

Shooter’s Challenge Raises Funds To Help Turn In Poachers

Project To Save Bemidji’s Carnegie Library Gets $500,000 Donation

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

henry said

great... Read More

Mk said

... Read More

Chuck and Gail Mueller said

Bravo David! You don't choose depression, but you can choose to get help and re... Read More

Jovanna said

To be honest I want to see the video again that the sgt showed all of us I reall... Read More

Latest Story

Two More Lawsuits Challenge Proposed Mine Near Wilderness Area

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Environmental groups filed two more lawsuits Monday challenging the Interior Department’s decision to reinstate the
Posted on Jun. 25 2018

Latest Stories

Two More Lawsuits Challenge Proposed Mine Near Wilderness Area

Posted on Jun. 25 2018

Two Men Sent To Hospital After Crash In Morrison County

Posted on Jun. 25 2018

Highway 27 Segment at County Road 47, East of Lastrup, Closes June 25

Posted on Jun. 25 2018

Fishing Has No Boundaries Ready To Hit Lake Bemidji Again

Posted on Jun. 23 2018

Bemidji Blaze 14U Softball Takes Win Over Roseau

Posted on Jun. 23 2018

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.