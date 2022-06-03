Crow Wing County Discusses Updates to Text Alert System

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Text alerts are usually only pushed out to everyone’s phones things of the utmost urgency, an Amber Alert or a tornado touching down. Now in Crow Wing County, residents can now sign up to get other types of updates.

At the most recent Crow Wing County Board meeting, changes to the county’s text alert system were discussed. The recently updated system now allows residents to register for smaller updates like severe storm warnings or possible power outages. Alerts can still be pushed out to everyone’s phone for urgent warnings.

All information regarding signing up for the county’s text alert system can be found on their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today