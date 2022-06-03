Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Discusses Updates to Text Alert System

Lakeland News — Jun. 2 2022

Text alerts are usually only pushed out to everyone’s phones things of the utmost urgency, an Amber Alert or a tornado touching down. Now in Crow Wing County, residents can now sign up to get other types of updates.

At the most recent Crow Wing County Board meeting, changes to the county’s text alert system were discussed. The recently updated system now allows residents to register for smaller updates like severe storm warnings or possible power outages. Alerts can still be pushed out to everyone’s phone for urgent warnings.

All information regarding signing up for the county’s text alert system can be found on their website.

