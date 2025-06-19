Crow Wing County Discusses Agreement with ICE

Crow Wing County, along with five other counties across the state, joined into an agreement back in March with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The county agreed to join the 287(g) program, which allows ICE to delegate local officers the authority to perform specific functions under the agency’s direction. Crow Wing County Sheriff Eric Klang says the county agreed to sign on to help fill the county jail, which sits at just 25% occupancy.

“I think the motivation behind it has been to to fill up our our facility,” he said. “It works best when it’s full. Keeps everyone busy and keeps everybody focused on what our mission is over there.”

Sheriff Klang anticipates the jail could start seeing inmates as a result of the agreement with ICE as soon as next month.

Cass and Itasca counties also joined the 287(g) program along with Crow Wing County earlier this year.