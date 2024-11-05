Nov 5, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Crow Wing County DFL Pays Respects to Rick Nolan with Public Celebration

The Crow Wing County DFL hosted their “Rally for Rick” in honor of former Minnesota Congressman Rick Nolan on Saturday. Area residents gathered at the Crow Wing County DFL’s office to pay their respects to Nolan, who passed away on October 18th at age 80.

During the tribute, people exchanged stories of their experiences with Nolan. With his widow Mary in attendance, the stories received laughs and tears, but they were ones that helped the Nolan family in their time of grief.

After the program concluded, a group of volunteers who attended took to the neighborhoods of Brainerd and began door-knocking for candidates, something Nolan did throughout his life until his passing.

