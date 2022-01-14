Crow Wing County Details Upcoming Highway Maintenance Activities

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing County has released an update on upcoming highway maintenance activities for next week.

On Monday, January 17th, all County Offices will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Maintenance crews will perform snow removal from Highway 48 in Baxter on Wednesday and Thursday, as well as removing snow from various guardrails and intersections throughout the week. Maintenance crews may also be working in driving lanes and on the shoulder causing a closure to one or more traffic lanes. Signing, flaggers, or portable traffic lights will control traffic through these areas.

Crow Wing County wants to remind the public to drive alert, slow down and be prepared for unexpected circumstances while driving in work zones. All maintenance work is weather sensitive and subject to delay or change. County snowplows are prepared if snow or ice conditions present themselves and anticipate on plowing Sunday and Tuesday.

