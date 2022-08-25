Crow Wing County Declares September as Recovery Month

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The month of August is coming to an end, but at the latest Crow Wing County Board meeting, a proclamation was presented to have the month of September be declared Recovery Month and take another step in taking control of the drug and mental health crisis in the county.

Individuals from multiple resource groups spoke to the board about Recovery Month, which was created as a way to raise awareness and show support for the dedication of service providers within the community. They want every person, family, and community to have an opportunity to receive the proper help to lead a safer, cleaner, and healthier life.

The board ultimately passed a motion to officially declare September as Recovery Month.

