Crow Wing County Declares Local Emergency Due to Storm Damage

Severe storms rolled through the state of Minnesota late Monday afternoon, causing damage all throughout Crow Wing County and leaving thousands without power along with thousands of dollars in damages. The county has issued a local disaster declaration in order to secure funding for restoration to damaged areas due to the storm.

Crow Wing County is estimating that approximately 3,000 Crow Wing residents are still without power. They’re expecting to get the lights turned back on by tomorrow night along with most county roads being cleared and all down power lines being marked.

The county is now currently waiting for preliminary damage assessments to come in from all the different jurisdictions to obtain an estimate on how much money will be needed for damage repair and recovery. The county’s local threshold is $135,000 with a 75% reimbursement rate for damage, which has already been surpassed over the last two days.

Currently, the hardest hit area is from Breezy Point to Emily. A majority of local jurisdictions still need to report their cost assessments, so damage estimates are expected to increase.

