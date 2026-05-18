May 18, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Crow Wing County Declares Local Emergency Due to Flanders Wildfire

flanders fire saturday flames

The Flanders fire in Crow Wing County near Crosslake on Saturday. (Credit: Mandy and Doug Mitchell)

Crow Wing County declared a local emergency on Monday after a large wildfire that started near Crosslake on Saturday has grown to more than 1,600 acres.

According to a press release from Crow Wing County, county board chair Rosemary Franzen signed a Declaration of Local Emergency for the Flanders fire, which began southeast of Crosslake near Flanders Lake. The release says the wildfire has caused significant property and environmental damage and continues to pose a threat to the health, safety, and welfare of county residents.

Officials are conducting a Damage and Impact Assessment Report that will be submitted to the state to determine eligibility of assistance grants and public disaster aid. The declaration was made to allow the county to more quickly gain funding and assistance for residents and area businesses.

The declaration will expire in three days unless the county board votes to extend it. A emergency county board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, May 20 at 9:00 a.m. in Brainerd at the Historic Courthouse.

Minnesota Incident Command System (MNICS) reports that as of 11:00 a.m. Monday, the Flanders fire is estimated at 1,666 acres in size and was 20% contained. They say that with limited precipitation on Sunday, fire conditions remain dynamic and suppression work continues.

County Road 11 reopened at noon today for pass-through traffic, with property owners in the evacuation area being allowed back into the area for the day. The general public is being asked to keep avoiding the area for the safety of the public and firefighters in the area.

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