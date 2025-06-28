Crow Wing County Continues to Investigate Why Tornado Sirens Failed During Storm

Crow Wing County officials are working to determine why tornado alarms did not go off when activated on Saturday June 21st.

After reports of sustained 70 mile an hour winds in Crosslake in the early morning hours of June 21st, the county tried to activate the alarm system to notify residents. However, the alarms did not go off. The county has not determined the flaw in the system that caused this to happen, with Crow Wing County Police Captain Adam Kronstedt saying it appeared to be a one time glitch.

“In order to hopefully prevent this from happening in the future. We’re developing redundancy plans. Other systems to put in place so that if something like this were to happen again, a failure. There is a redundancy system in place that would set off the alarms.” said Kronstadt.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office also urges residents to sign up for notifications via the Crow Wing County website to stay up to date on weather alerts and other important messages.