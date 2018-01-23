Crow Wing County Continues Discussion of Mental Health Costs

The Crow Wing County Board approved to send a list of recommendations to legislators on the state’s behavioral health continuum of care.

After the state shifted to a community based model of mental health care, there has been a shortage of psychiatric beds. Many clients in Crow Wing County end up in the county jail or emergency departments while they wait for services to become available.

The county plans to recommend funding for the jail staff to be trained on crisis intervention and funding for community based residential options. The county also plans to recommend the state restore funding for county costs of treatment at the Anoka Regional Treatment Center.

Crow Wing County hopes to gain monetary support from the state to invest in the mental health services in the community.

The Crow Wing County Adult Services Supervisor, Nathan Bertram and the Crow Wing County Administrator Tim Houle explain why they feel the funding from the state is necessary.