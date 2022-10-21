Crow Wing County Considering Changes to Street Sign Policy

Click to print (Opens in new window)

There are a lot of things we see everyday but never think twice about. One example would be street signs – some people might never even notice if they were changed.

Crow Wing County is looking at making changes to their street sign policy. The first order of business is to improve signs at intersections without stoplights.

As presented a recent county board meeting, one of the two proposed changes is to make the signs just a little bit bigger, where they would be between 24 and 48 inches in length and have a width of between 9 and 10 inches. The other is to move street signs to the opposite corner of a stop sign.

“After a few years we discovered putting those on top of the stop signs, those smaller signs, was not the best idea,” said Rob Hall, Crow Wing County assistant engineer. “The stop sign should be a standalone stand you can see from a distance, you can recognize it’s an octagon, it’s red, there’s nothing else on it.”

The county will review the information and make a motion to approve changes next week.

