Crow Wing County Conducts Public Accuracy Testing on Ballot Tabulators

Earlier this week, the Crow Wing County Elections Office tested the ballot tabulators that will be used to record votes for the November 5th election, with the final checks being held Wednesday morning.

The Election Office conducted five separate tests in Brainerd to ensure the accuracy of the ballot tabulators that will be used in the county’s voting precincts. The testers over the past three days were the people who will be using the machines in two weeks’ time.

“We use our own Crow Wing County election judges that will be working their polling places at these poll precincts to test and verify the machines are tabulating and that the results are accurate,” explained Jory Danielson, the county’s Administrative Services Director.

For these judges, being a part of the public accuracy tests is something they take seriously to ensure a fair election.

“It is important because that way we don’t have people that can double vote, or, you know, the machine is going to check it to make sure that there’s no incorrect voting,” said election judge Tammy Tschida.

These tests were open to members of the public. Being able to get a first-hand view of how the systems operate and have questions answered instilled confidence in the machines’ accuracy.

“Through the process of these public tests, which we have had some members of the public come and join us to view the public testing that’s going on, has been of great reassurance that all across the state that we are delivering the promise of the free, secure and accurate, safe elections,” said Danielson.

Many of the election judges have worked multiple elections. Now that the testing is complete, the county is geared up for November 5th and is confident in the knowledge election judges have on the voting process.

“Election workers are now ready and we’re ready to to help facilitate the democratic process of voting,” Danielson added. “One thing [is] that all election judges appreciate the questions, especially if people have concerns that we can answer, that the knowledge of our election judges is tremendous.”

For additional information on the election process in Crow Wing County, you can contact the Elections Office by calling (218) 824-1051.