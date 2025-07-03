Jul 3, 2025 | By: Miles Walker

Crow Wing County Conducting Annual Sealcoating Project

The Crow Wing County Highway Department is conducting its annual bituminous sealcoating for various strips of roadway within the county.

The department will be conducting the project on County State Aid Highways (CSAH) 15, 24, 1, 13, 32, and 16 and on County Roads 109, 107, 121, 127, and 128.

Some areas receiving the sealcoating will include various First Assessment District roads, as well as roads in Lake Shore, Crosslake, and the townships of Ross Lake and Pelican.

“This year’s seal coat project consists of about 40 miles of roads,” said Crow Wing County Highway Department senior engineer Jordan Larson. “[We’re] just trying to get more age out of the roads. With the sealcoating process, as roads age, they get brittle. So by adding that oil and little extra rock on the road, sometimes we’re able to extend the life of the pavement beyond the original lifetime.”

The Highway Department is now doing the final striping for the sealcoating project and is expected to be done by July 15th.

