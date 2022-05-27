Lakeland PBS

Breaking News
Body Found During Search for Missing Baxter Woman

Crow Wing County Completes Tree Planting Program for 2022

Hanky HazeltonMay. 26 2022

Crow Wing County Land Services has completed its annual tree planting program for 2022. Pine seedlings were planted on 60 acres located in Wolford and Fairfield townships.

Since 1983, approximately 4.1 million pine tree seedlings have been planted on county managed forest lands across 5,000 acres. Approximately 1,400 acres of timber are harvested, compared to about 72,000 acres the county has.

Most of the county’s acres with aspen, birch, and oak grow new sprouts from the roots and regenerate naturally. After the county’s timber harvest, they have a regeneration survey. If the seedlings do not come back by themselves or through sprouts, they will survey those areas and plant the trees.

Planting is in an important element of sound forest management and ensures the resources will continue to provide recreational opportunities, and forest products for other walks of life.

As the county plans these timber harvests, it helps create a lot of hedge of an average size of 30 acres. This makes this a good diverse forest to plant trees and give benefits to wildlife and property owners.

If you have an acre or less, there is no minimum amount of trees you can plant in your yard. The county will plant trees over 50-plus acres with tens of thousands of trees.

Through this year’s annual tree planting, 46,800 of the pine seedlings were planted in 60-plus acres of land to sustain a healthy forest and wildlife habitat. All counties, including Crow Wing, are very committed to planting to trees.

Crow Wing County Land Services manages 105,000 acres of forest land for timber production. The sale of timber at public auctions during the year funds the county’s management, while providing revenues to local communities.

Forest lands are managed to strict environmental standards established by both the Sustainable Forestry Initiative and the Minnesota Forest Resources Council.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Hanky Hazelton

Related Posts

Baxter Police to Conduct Ground Search for Missing Woman Jessie Eue

Baxter Police Continuing Search for Missing Baxter Woman Jessie Eue

Second Harvest Announces 2022 Celebrity Chef of the Year

Crow Wing Co. Sheriff Goddard, Running for Re-Election, Says County’s Future is Bright

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.