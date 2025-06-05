Crow Wing County Completes Annual Tree-Planting Program

The Crow Wing County Land Services department’s annual tree-planting program has spread more greenery around the area.

Over 61,000 pine seedlings have been planted across 81 acres in Ross Lake, Mission, and Irondale townships. Since the program started in 1983, about 4.2 million tree seedlings have been planted in Crow Wing County.

The program also helps contribute to Minnesota’s forest products industry, which is the fifth largest manufacturing sector in the country and generates billions of dollars in economic impact throughout the state.

“Here in Crow Wing County, we manage 105,000 acres of public, tax-forfeited land,” said Crow Wing County Environmental Services Supervisor Tom Strack. “Lands are managed on behalf of the public and the benefit for the public, but also to provide timber resources that go to paper mills, they go to firewood mills, they go to lumber mills, and then they take those products and manufacture them for us.”

The county is also encouraging landowners to make their own contributions and plant tress on their respective properties.