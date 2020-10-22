Crow Wing County Community Services Building Closes After Staff Were Exposed To COVID-19

Click to print (Opens in new window)

After several staff were exposed to COVID-19, the Crow Wing County Services Building in Brainerd is forced to temporarily close.

Starting Thursday October 22nd, the Community Services Building will remain closed for nearly two weeks. Services will be available to the public online and by phone. All other county buildings will remain open during regular business hours, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to both our staff and the residents they serve,” said Community Services Director Kara Terry. “We want to reassure our community that staff will continue to work, and offer all the services we provide when our doors are open. Maintaining individual needs of clients and families is always our priority,” said Terry.

The Community Service Building is set to reopen on Tuesday, November 2nd. Residents can call to set up an appointment with a financial or social worker. Anyone who needs

assistance can call Community Services at 218-824-1140, or visit www.crowwing.us.

