Nov 13, 2026 | By: Xzayver Curry

Crow Wing County Commissioner Barrows Getting Ready To Step Down

After he chose not to seek re-election, current Crow Wing County Commissioner Steve Barrows will soon step down from the board after more than 12 years of public service.

Barrows said he doesn’t expect to spend his time away from the county board in a recliner. He’ll still be on the board at the Relationship Safety Alliance and the Center in Brainerd. He’s also involved in an innovative schools project, supported by Sourcewell, and is still very much integrated in the Brainerd Lakes community.

“I have some things that I will continue to do, and there’s things that I want to do from a volunteering basis,” he told Lakeland News. “I think of the soup kitchen where I could serve periodically. The Center always wants donut makers; I’m free to make donuts, I don’t mind being up in the middle of the night, so I’ll be out there doing something.”

Barrows’ successor will be Tad Erickson, who was elected to take the open commissioner seat on this year’s election on Nov. 3.

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