Crow Wing County Closes Seasonal Trails

Brad Hamilton — Mar. 31 2020

The Crow Wing County Land Services Department will be temporarily closing selected forest trails on county managed lands to motorized vehicles. These closures are due to vulnerable trail surfaces caused by the spring thaw. Trail conditions will be periodically monitored by Land Services staff, and when appropriate, the closures will be lifted.

Closure signs will be installed at each trail to notify the public. The location and status of all trail closures can be found at http://crowwing.us/318/Trail-Closures.

The County is asking citizens to observe these trail closures during spring thaw in order to protect our natural resources. Please contact Crow Wing County Land Services at 218-824-1010 or landservices@crowwing.us with any questions.

