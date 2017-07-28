DONATE

Updated: Man In Custody Escapes Triggering A Code Red Alert

Crow Wing County Celebrating World Breastfeeding Week

Haydee Clotter
Jul. 28 2017
August is Minnesota Breastfeeding Awareness Month and the Crow Wing County WIC Program celebrates World Breastfeeding Week, Aug. 1-7.

Crow Wing County WIC supports breastfeeding by providing mothers with education and tools, so they can overcome the barrier of going back to work.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, more than 80 percent of new mothers on Minnesota WIC choose to breastfeed, but only 35 percent of them breastfeed their infants past six months. Some women find challenges at work that make breastfeeding difficult.

Breastfeeding mothers are urged to reach out to their employer before returning to establish break times and pumping locations. This makes an easier transition back to work for both the employee and employer. Federal and Minnesota laws require employers to provide support for nursing employees to pump while at work.

The Crow Wing County WIC program can be reached at: 218-824-1073 or 218-824-1082 for direct breastfeeding support.

Haydee Clotter
