Crow Wing County Celebrates Adoption Awareness Month

Sarah Winkelmann
Nov. 15 2017
November is Adoption Awareness Month to celebrate families who have adopted children from the foster care system and children who have been adopted.

In 2016, there were 8 adoptions finalized in Crow Wing County and so far in 2017 there are 5 adoptions finalized. Throughout the entire state of Minnesota there have been 12,500 children adopted from foster care in the last 20 years.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services stresses the importance of adoption to help children learn, gain confidence and grow into healthy, productive adults. Although the state has seen adoption rates rise in the past year the social workers in Crow Wing County would like to see more involvement in the first step…foster care.

There are currently 180 children in foster care in Crow Wing County, many of which are looking for their permanent homes.

Sarah Winkelmann
