Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Candidate Forum Announced

Brad Hamilton — Jul. 27 2020

The League of Women Voters of the Brainerd Lakes Area and Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce announce a “Meet The Candidates Forum” for the Crow Wing County District 5 primary election.

The Forum will involve the three Crow Wing candidates: Doug Houge, Michael Starry and Tom Nixon.

The free event will be held on July 30th from 8:00-9:00 a.m and will be open to the public. The Forum will be held in the Mayberry Auditorium at Crosby-Ironton High School (masks required) or by attending via Zoom.

Complimentary Coffee and Donuts provided by Mixed Company- A Kava House and SuperOne-Crosby.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

773 COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths Reported in MN on Friday

763 COVID-19 Cases, 9 Deaths Reported in MN on Thursday

CLC, Crow Wing County Working Together to Increase U.S. Census Reponse Rate

Walz Says MN is Making Progress in Stemming COVID-19 in Long-Term Care Facilities

Latest Stories

96th Annual Birchmont Ready to Tee Off Monday With Spectators

Posted on Jul. 25 2020

How One Bemidji Business Has Benefited From the Mask Mandate

Posted on Jul. 24 2020

Brainerd City Council Discussing Lifting Restrictions on Area Food Trucks

Posted on Jul. 24 2020

Mid-Minnesota Women's Center Hosting Virtual Fishing Tournament Fundraiser

Posted on Jul. 24 2020

In Focus: Watermark Art Center Hosts First Virtual Art Class

Posted on Jul. 24 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.