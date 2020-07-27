Crow Wing County Candidate Forum Announced
The League of Women Voters of the Brainerd Lakes Area and Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce announce a “Meet The Candidates Forum” for the Crow Wing County District 5 primary election.
The Forum will involve the three Crow Wing candidates: Doug Houge, Michael Starry and Tom Nixon.
The free event will be held on July 30th from 8:00-9:00 a.m and will be open to the public. The Forum will be held in the Mayberry Auditorium at Crosby-Ironton High School (masks required) or by attending via Zoom.
Complimentary Coffee and Donuts provided by Mixed Company- A Kava House and SuperOne-Crosby.
