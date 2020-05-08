Crow Wing County Business Electronics Collection Event

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Crow Wing County Land Services Department will conduct a business electronics collection event on May

20th from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Crow Wing County Landfill Site.

Crow Wing Officials explained that due to COVID-19, extra precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of participants and their staff.

Officials also released the following on the event:Billing for business/commercial will be accomplished through the Landfill Office. This fee is due the day of the event or within 30 days of receipt of invoice for those business that already have a charge account at the Landfill. If a business wishes to establish a charge account please contact the Landfill Office at 218-828-4392 prior to the event.

