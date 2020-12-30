Crow Wing County Board Sets 2021 Budget and Levy

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Board increased the property tax levy by 4.97%. The county will collect a total of $41,262,480 dollars from those who own property.

The Crow Wing County Board voted five-to-zero during Tuesday’s meeting.

“In life, if you can get 90%, I guess thats pretty damn good,” Commissioner Paul Koering said. “I just want to you to be aware that I don’t agree with everything in there but I agree with a large portion of it, so I gave it a yes vote.”

The increase impacts county levy taxpayers depending on each property.

“I think it raises a good point,” said County Administrator Tim Houle. “If there is not something in there that you dont’ like, then you’re not looking closely enough at it. We do not always get everything we want in life, right?”

