Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners Replaces Sitting Chairman

Brad Hamilton — Aug. 13 2020

Tuesday’s Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners meeting took a surprising turn when a motion was filed by Commissioner Bill Brekken to remove the then-current sitting chairman of the Board, Paul Koering.

Commissioner Koering said he was stunned by Brekken’s motion, but believes this was not an attempt to remove him as chairman due to performance, but instead to publicly embarrass him.

Replacing Koering as Chairman of the Board is Steve Barrows, who believes Koering lost his position due in part to backing a political opponent of current County Commissioner Doug Houge.

Koering does not shy away from the fact that he is indeed backing an opponent of Houge. The now-former chairman believes it is his right to back whoever he feels is best for the job and should not face retribution for those beliefs.

It is indeed election season all across the country, and things seem to being heating up in Crow Wing County.

The motion for a change in chairperson by the Board passed by a 3-2 decision.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

Josh Peterson Wins Bemidji Ward 2 Special Election

Bemidji Mayoral Race Narrowed Down to Two Candidates

MN Sees First Day with Double-Digit COVID-19 Deaths Since Early July

2020 MN Primary Election Results For Lakeland Viewing Area

Latest Stories

Josh Peterson Wins Bemidji Ward 2 Special Election

Posted on Aug. 13 2020

Bemidji Mayoral Race Narrowed Down to Two Candidates

Posted on Aug. 13 2020

New COVID-19 Cases Slowing Down in Beltrami County

Posted on Aug. 13 2020

St. Philip's School in Bemidji to Hold Full-Time In-Person Classes for Fall

Posted on Aug. 13 2020

BSU Canceling In-Person Homecoming Events This Year

Posted on Aug. 12 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.