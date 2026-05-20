Crow Wing County Board holds Emergency Meeting on The Flanders Fires

By: Xzayver Curry

The Crow Wing County Board held an Emergency Meeting to talk about the recent Flanders Fires that have affected the area over the past week. The meeting was attended by several First Responders who shared updates on the progress of containing the fire.

As of Wednesday morning, the overall containment of the Flanders Fire is at 95 percent, which is up more than 60 percent from Early Tuesday Morning. Crow Wing County Sheriff Eric Klang said it’s a positive development that he anticipated seeing due to the hard work of First Responders.

Crow Wing County Sheriff Eric Klang said,” Currently, right now, we’re looking at tempering things back on Thursday. Things are going to be turned back over to our local first responders, and from there, we’ll monitor it for several days after that just to make sure that nothing else, any flames or anything, spools back up.

Firefighters in the area are currently making sure that the over 1600 acres of burned land are tamed and will not flare up, causing little hot spots.

Crow Wing County Emergency Management Director Clayton Barg said,” They’re identifying those hotspots that are close to the perimeter and getting that setback from the fire itself to any type of potential fuel that could reignite. So that’s what the fire service is currently working on, ensuring that that is established. And then once that containment is done, they feel pretty confident that there’s a setback. Local authorities and local forestry will at that time address those within the fire zone itself.”

Crow Wing County is looking to help those affected by the fires try to recover from this unprecedented setback.

Barg also said,” Just like to thank the local community for the overwhelming support throughout the community for the residents that supported, and local first responders, and all the responding crews from the forestry service. Again, as we move into the recovery this afternoon, Crow Wing County Emergency Management and Crow Wing County Public Health Services will be going around house to house, checking on residents who were affected by the disaster and providing them with any support that we are able to offer.

The Flanders Fire’s current estimated amount is reported to be one point six million dollars in damages.