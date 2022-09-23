Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Board Candidates Discuss Issues at Brainerd Chamber Forum

Ryan BowlerSep. 22 2022

With election season upon us, residents are getting ready to cast their votes for who they believe best represents them in different elected positions. The Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce recently held a forum for Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners candidates to help the public decide.

Candidates running for an elected seat on the Crow Wing County Board participated in a discussion and answered a series of questions related to their candidacy. Questions addressed topics like candidates’ top priorities if elected, their leadership styles, and cutting or supporting the budget for departments like health and human services.

Election day is still a little over a month away, but early and absentee voting for the general election in Crow Wing County starts this Friday at the historic courthouse starting at 8 a.m.

You can watch the full forum at the Brainerd Lakes Chamber website. General Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

Related Posts

CLC Holds Student Success Day to Have Fun, Build Student Relationships

League of Women Voters Helps Sponsor Forum for Brainerd School Board Candidates

Ex-Cop Lane Gets 3 Years in Plea Deal for Aiding Floyd Death

Brainerd Approves Preliminary 9.5% Levy Increase for 2023

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.