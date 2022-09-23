Crow Wing County Board Candidates Discuss Issues at Brainerd Chamber Forum
With election season upon us, residents are getting ready to cast their votes for who they believe best represents them in different elected positions. The Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce recently held a forum for Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners candidates to help the public decide.
Candidates running for an elected seat on the Crow Wing County Board participated in a discussion and answered a series of questions related to their candidacy. Questions addressed topics like candidates’ top priorities if elected, their leadership styles, and cutting or supporting the budget for departments like health and human services.
Election day is still a little over a month away, but early and absentee voting for the general election in Crow Wing County starts this Friday at the historic courthouse starting at 8 a.m.
You can watch the full forum at the Brainerd Lakes Chamber website. General Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th.
