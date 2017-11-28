Crow Wing County Board Approves Participation in Stepping Up Initiative

The Crow Wing County Board approved the county’s participation in the Stepping Up Initiative to reduce mental illness in the jails. Stepping Up is a national movement with a goal to reduce the amount of people with mental illness in the criminal justice system by instead focusing on community services.

Currently, Crow Wing County has minimal health supports in the jail, but now with the board’s approval they can proceed with the project. Tami Lueck, the Adult Services Program Manager for Crow Wing County, already has a few ideas to look into as the planning process begins.