May 8, 2026 | By: Miles Walker

Crow Wing County Board Approves 5-Year Highway Improvement Plan

crow wing county 2026 30 highway plan

The Crow Wing County Highway Department recently received approval from the county board for its Highway Improvement Plan. (Click/tap to enlarge)

The Crow Wing County Highway Department recently received approval from the county board for its Highway Improvement Plan.

County Engineer Tim Bray says the plan spans over five years, with the total investment amounting to roughly $79.3 million.

Bray outlined the plan to the county board, stating the plan will cover 132.5 miles of roadway surface improvements, four roundabouts, six bridge replacements, and three bridge rehabilitations. Over 20 different projects are expected to get underway this year.

“That includes county roads, CSAH [County State Aid Highway] roads, also the First Assessment district and some of the other ones that the county is responsible for, so that’s a lot of work,” Bray told Lakeland News “We’ve already started construction on a few of them. You’ll start to see some paving here coming up this week. It’s just going to be a very busy, busy summer.”

Bray says nearly 40 miles worth of roadway will be worked on this year.

More information on the Highway Improvement Plan can be found on the Crow Wing County website.

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