Aug 12, 2025 | By: Daniel Pursell

Crow Wing County Board Appoints Kelsey Hopps as Next County Attorney

The Crow Wing County Board unanimously approved Kelsey Hopps as the next Crow Wing County attorney at their board meeting on Tuesday morning.

Hopps will be replacing current county attorney Don Ryan, who is retiring from his position after having served in it for more than 30 years.

Hopps has been working as an assistant county attorney for Crow Wing County for seven years. She will work closely with her predecessor to ensure a smooth transition until his retirement on September 12th.

Hopps will serve the rest of Ryan’s term through December 31, 2026. An election will be held for the next four year term on November 3 that year.

