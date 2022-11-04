Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Awarded Triple Crown Award for Financial Reporting

Ryan BowlerNov. 4 2022

There are 87 counties in the state of Minnesota. Of those counties, four have something in common –  they were all awarded the Triple Crown for financial reporting, and Crow Wing County was one of them.

The Government Finance Officers Association has recognized the county with three awards known as the Triple Crown for excellence in financial reporting for fiscal year 2020.

Crow Wing County has now received the Triple Crown award seven total times. However, this is the first year that the Government Finance Officers Association is recognizing it across the country.

The four Minnesota counties given the honor make up 317 counties awarded by the GFOA, out of 89,000 counties across the country. That puts Crow Wing County in the top half of 1% across the nation, which is an incredible accomplishment on its own.

Crow Wing County prides its self on being able to provide accurate accounting and budgeting for the public to have a clear understanding of what’s going on in county government.

The Government Financial Officers Association decided to begin recognizing Triple Crow winners as a away to encourage state and local governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of financial principals.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

