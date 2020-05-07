Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Authorities Still Asking For Help in Locating Shooting Suspect

Nathan Green — May. 6 2020

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office is still asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect who was firing shots from his vehicle while chasing down a victim this week. The assault took place near the 22000 block of County Road 4, just north of Merrifield.

Sheriff Scott Goddard says the victim involved appears to have been targeted and the shooting appears to be drug related. The suspect’s gender hasn’t been confirmed since the suspect was wearing a handkerchief over their face while driving.

Deputies continue to investigate the case. If you have any further information, you’re asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 218-829-4749.

